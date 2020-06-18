Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Molecular Data Inc. (MKD)?

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) is -56.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.57 and a high of $11.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $2.09, the stock is 18.83% and 16.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing 20.11% at the moment leaves the stock -18.70% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7886 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5706.

The stock witnessed a 19.43% change in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.22%, and is 6.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.73% over the week and 13.00% over the month.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $252.83M and $1.88B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.67% and -82.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-162.80%).

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Molecular Data Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.20% this year.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) Top Institutional Holders

2 institutions hold shares in Molecular Data Inc. (MKD), with institutional investors hold 154.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 120.97M, and float is at 11.50M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 154.01% of the Float.