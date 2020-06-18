Why Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) is 43.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.58 and a high of $13.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The EDSA stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.13% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 63.13% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.90, the stock is 73.57% and 108.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -10.88% at the moment leaves the stock 52.90% off its SMA200. EDSA registered 51.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 37.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.09.

The stock witnessed a 93.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 259.76%, and is 84.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 30.51% over the week and 13.34% over the month.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) has around 10 employees, a market worth around $51.68M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 273.42% and -56.49% from its 52-week high.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Edesa Biotech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $50k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.80% this year.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA), with 4.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.77% while institutional investors hold 46.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.74M, and float is at 4.71M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 24.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Braun-Bostich & Associates Inc. with over 3125.0 shares valued at $6687.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.04% of the EDSA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 1035.0 shares valued at $2214.0 to account for 0.01% of the shares outstanding.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brooks Michael J, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Brooks Michael J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $7499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4327.0 shares.

Edesa Biotech Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nijhawan Pardeep (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $2.98 per share for $8939.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.12 million shares of the EDSA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, Nijhawan Pardeep (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $1.87 for $9373.0. The insider now directly holds 2,121,024 shares of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA).