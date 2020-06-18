Why Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is the topic of conversation today

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) is -58.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.44 and a high of $10.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The ELOX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.05, the stock is -8.66% and 7.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -27.76% off its SMA200. ELOX registered -69.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1051 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9285.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.55%, and is -11.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.79% over the week and 8.56% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 111.81% and -69.52% from its 52-week high.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Top Institutional Holders

78 institutions hold shares in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX), with 4.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.18% while institutional investors hold 60.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.07M, and float is at 35.64M with Short Float at 1.33%. Institutions hold 53.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.09 million shares valued at $4.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the ELOX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.41 million shares valued at $2.77 million to account for 3.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.15 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $2.26 million, while Altshuler Shaham Ltd holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 1.14 million with a market value of $2.24 million.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 14 times.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) that is trading 36.82% up over the past 12 months. Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) is 8.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -160.31% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.98.