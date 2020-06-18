Why has Flowserve Corporation (FLS) dropped -4.65% in last trading?

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is -43.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.98 and a high of $53.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLS stock was last observed hovering at around $29.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.38% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.68% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -23.09% lower than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.31, the stock is 0.91% and 6.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing -4.65% at the moment leaves the stock -28.73% off its SMA200. FLS registered -43.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.24.

The stock witnessed a 11.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.39%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 4.84% over the month.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.05 and Fwd P/E is 19.18. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.16% and -47.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flowserve Corporation (FLS) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flowserve Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $876.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 121.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Top Institutional Holders

550 institutions hold shares in Flowserve Corporation (FLS), with 281.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 101.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.73M, and float is at 129.81M with Short Float at 3.49%. Institutions hold 101.17% of the Float.

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Flowserve Corporation (FLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chowbey Sanjay, the company’s President, AMSS. SEC filings show that Chowbey Sanjay bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $30.38 per share for a total of $15190.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 850.0 shares.

Flowserve Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Wilson Kirk (President, FCD) sold a total of 3,239 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $40.63 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 37028.0 shares of the FLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Chand Sujeet (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $43.88 for $43879.0. The insider now directly holds 1,000 shares of Flowserve Corporation (FLS).

Flowserve Corporation (FLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -5.04% down over the past 12 months. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) is 10.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.21% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.