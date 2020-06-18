Why should you buy stock in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)?

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SPAQ) is 1.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPAQ stock was last observed hovering at around $10.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.32, the stock is 0.43% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 1.96% off its SMA200. SPAQ registered 5.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.18.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.28%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.78% over the week and 0.53% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 70.68. Distance from 52-week low is 5.85% and -1.15% from its 52-week high.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ), with institutional investors hold 71.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.20M, and float is at 43.32M with Short Float at 0.36%. Institutions hold 71.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 4.95 million shares valued at $50.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the SPAQ Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 3.91 million shares valued at $39.54 million to account for 7.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Millennium Management LLC which holds 3.01 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $30.5 million, while Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 2.84 million with a market value of $28.77 million.