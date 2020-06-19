A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ: KIDS) is -0.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.19 and a high of $51.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The KIDS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.0% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.53% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.76% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.67, the stock is -1.65% and 2.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -6.04% at the moment leaves the stock 10.92% off its SMA200. KIDS registered 7.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.51.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.59%, and is 1.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) has around 94 employees, a market worth around $802.72M and $74.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.56% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $11.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.70% in year-over-year returns.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Top Institutional Holders

173 institutions hold shares in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS), with 5.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.43% while institutional investors hold 100.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.42M, and float is at 11.86M with Short Float at 14.79%. Institutions hold 67.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $54.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.72% of the KIDS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Riverbridge Partners LLC with 0.81 million shares valued at $32.01 million to account for 4.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.7 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $27.73 million, while Brown Advisory Inc. holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $25.94 million.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berry Bernie B III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Berry Bernie B III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $46.75 per share for a total of $46750.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41547.0 shares.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Schlotterback Terry D (Director) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $44.00 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10498.0 shares of the KIDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Berry Bernie B III (Director) disposed off 1,263 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $59993.0. The insider now directly holds 42,547 shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS).

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (KIDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) that is trading -1.00% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.9.