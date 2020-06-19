A peek at Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who has invested in It?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is -4.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $101.03 and a high of $186.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $171.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $171.23, the stock is 0.40% and 7.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 4.84% off its SMA200. CMI registered 1.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $160.50.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.44%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 61615 employees, a market worth around $25.15B and $22.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.56 and Fwd P/E is 16.33. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.49% and -8.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Cummins Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.9 with sales reaching $3.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.40% in year-over-year returns.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,393 institutions hold shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI), with 492.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 85.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 149.30M, and float is at 147.02M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 85.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.91 million shares valued at $1.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.75% of the CMI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 12.59 million shares valued at $1.7 billion to account for 8.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 7.19 million shares representing 4.88% and valued at over $973.53 million, while Lsv Asset Management holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 3.31 million with a market value of $447.74 million.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Osowick Mark J, the company’s VP – Human Resources Op. SEC filings show that Osowick Mark J sold 438 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $165.88 per share for a total of $72654.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6954.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that LINEBARGER NORMAN THOMAS (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 10,447 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $167.54 per share for $1.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85189.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Satterthwaite Tony (President & COO) disposed off 5,395 shares at an average price of $167.75 for $0.91 million. The insider now directly holds 46,189 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) that is trading -51.69% down over the past 12 months. BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) is -19.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.41% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.19.