AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) is 17.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.06 and a high of $102.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABC stock was last observed hovering at around $100.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $100.25, the stock is 4.06% and 9.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 14.37% off its SMA200. ABC registered 16.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.79.

The stock witnessed a 11.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.57%, and is 7.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.83% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $20.10B and $186.16B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.20 and Fwd P/E is 12.26. Profit margin for the company is 0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.12% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Analyst Forecasts

AmerisourceBergen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.56 with sales reaching $44.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.10% in year-over-year returns.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Top Institutional Holders

1,018 institutions hold shares in AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), with 56.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.78% while institutional investors hold 94.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.37M, and float is at 146.20M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 67.90% of the Float.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chou John G., the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Chou John G. sold 5,603 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $93.44 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51795.0 shares.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 08 that Krikorian Lazarus (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 19,386 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 08 and was made at $101.88 per share for $1.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11264.0 shares of the ABC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, COLLIS STEVEN H (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 19,905 shares at an average price of $101.62 for $2.02 million. The insider now directly holds 142,122 shares of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC).

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) that is trading 4.06% up over the past 12 months. Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) is 147.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.26% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.77.