Analysts suggest Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) could spike 13.87% in a year

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) is -18.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.38 and a high of $63.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RHI stock was last observed hovering at around $52.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.84% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.87% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -56.61% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.68, the stock is -2.06% and 8.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -1.60% at the moment leaves the stock -3.42% off its SMA200. RHI registered -9.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.31.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.29%, and is 1.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) has around 16000 employees, a market worth around $5.90B and $6.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.73 and Fwd P/E is 17.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.60% and -19.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.30%).

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Robert Half International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Top Institutional Holders

699 institutions hold shares in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI), with 3.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.96% while institutional investors hold 102.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.19M, and float is at 111.21M with Short Float at 8.28%. Institutions hold 99.36% of the Float.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kelly Services Inc. (KELYA) that is trading -41.04% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.25% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.28.