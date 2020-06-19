Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) makes 20.81% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) is -34.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $22.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRA stock was last observed hovering at around $10.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.57% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -35.0% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is -2.30% and 10.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing 2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -13.06% off its SMA200. ATRA registered -50.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.89.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.34%, and is 20.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.44% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 138.94% and -51.91% from its 52-week high.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.23.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.70% this year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Top Institutional Holders

187 institutions hold shares in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.46% while institutional investors hold 110.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.21M, and float is at 42.78M with Short Float at 27.74%. Institutions hold 107.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 8.31 million shares valued at $70.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.09% of the ATRA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 5.29 million shares valued at $45.05 million to account for 8.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Maverick Capital Ltd. which holds 5.2 million shares representing 8.82% and valued at over $44.25 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.74% of the shares totaling 4.57 million with a market value of $38.85 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koppikar Utpal, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Koppikar Utpal sold 3,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $10.18 per share for a total of $39946.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Newell Joe (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 1,603 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $11.22 per share for $17986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ATRA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Koppikar Utpal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,428 shares at an average price of $11.22 for $16022.0. The insider now directly holds 137,375 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA).

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) that is trading 45.10% up over the past 12 months. ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) is 115.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.93% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.64.