BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) growth is a big Buy opportunity

BCE Inc. (NYSE: BCE) is -8.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.66 and a high of $49.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $42.41, the stock is 0.67% and 3.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.85 million and changing 0.21% at the moment leaves the stock -6.01% off its SMA200. BCE registered -6.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.73.

The stock witnessed a 6.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.70%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.17% over the week and 1.75% over the month.

BCE Inc. (BCE) has around 52100 employees, a market worth around $39.19B and $17.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.50 and Fwd P/E is 16.64. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.95% and -14.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

BCE Inc. (BCE) Analyst Forecasts

BCE Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.65 with sales reaching $4.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.50% in year-over-year returns.

BCE Inc. (BCE) Top Institutional Holders

832 institutions hold shares in BCE Inc. (BCE), with 316.51k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 49.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 904.10M, and float is at 903.80M with Short Float at 0.72%. Institutions hold 49.65% of the Float.

BCE Inc. (BCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) that is trading -17.19% down over the past 12 months. Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) is -21.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.35% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.92.