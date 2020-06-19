BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Volatility At 14.52%, Should You Add A Position?

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) is -38.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.01 and a high of $17.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The BCDA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.54% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 74.78% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is -41.21% and -40.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -44.26% off its SMA200. BCDA registered -79.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0820 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9864.

The stock witnessed a -44.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.99%, and is -36.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.52% over the week and 6.77% over the month.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) has around 20 employees, a market worth around $16.05M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 12.94% and -87.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-613.90%).

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioCardia Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $170k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.40% year-over-year.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in BioCardia Inc. (BCDA), with 5.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 76.90% while institutional investors hold 13.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.83M, and float is at 2.07M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 3.06% of the Float.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Altman Peter, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Altman Peter bought 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $2.90 per share for a total of $3480.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

BioCardia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Altman Peter (President and CEO) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $2.95 per share for $1180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the BCDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Altman Peter (President and CEO) acquired 3,300 shares at an average price of $2.53 for $8349.0. The insider now directly holds 170,311 shares of BioCardia Inc. (BCDA).