Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) stock Surged by 0.67% yesterday

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -21.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $473.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is 0.94% and -4.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -48.34% off its SMA200. CEI registered -99.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4906 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5250.

The stock witnessed a 11.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 94.30%, and is 14.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.83% over the week and 12.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -99.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (300.10%).

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

Camber Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Camber Energy Inc. (CEI), with 499.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.99% while institutional investors hold 0.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.70M, and float is at 5.00M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 0.38% of the Float.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.