Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CWST Stock Is Going Next

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) is 8.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.35 and a high of $56.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWST stock was last observed hovering at around $50.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.84% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -6.23% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.93, the stock is -2.78% and 4.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 8.02% off its SMA200. CWST registered 22.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.71.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.59%, and is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.81% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $2.40B and $762.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.42 and Fwd P/E is 64.84. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.36% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $181.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 354.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.20% in year-over-year returns.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Top Institutional Holders

268 institutions hold shares in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.55% while institutional investors hold 103.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.01M, and float is at 45.84M with Short Float at 2.88%. Institutions hold 99.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 3.61 million shares valued at $141.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the CWST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.09 million shares valued at $120.69 million to account for 6.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Earnest Partners LLC which holds 2.98 million shares representing 6.30% and valued at over $116.53 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $93.16 million.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Edwin D, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Johnson Edwin D sold 6,468 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $52.07 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Casella Waste Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Johnson Edwin D (President & COO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $52.08 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the CWST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 09, Johnson Edwin D (President & COO) disposed off 1,800 shares at an average price of $52.07 for $93731.0. The insider now directly holds 294,415 shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST).

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is trading -4.56% down over the past 12 months. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is 45.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.61% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.85.