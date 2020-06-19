Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) is -5.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.86 and a high of $23.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHRS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.49% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 34.69% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.98, the stock is -4.70% and 0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -0.82% at the moment leaves the stock -7.00% off its SMA200. CHRS registered -17.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.78.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.04%, and is 5.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.67% over the month.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) has around 296 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $435.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.80 and Fwd P/E is 15.24. Profit margin for the company is 33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.33% and -28.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (37.00%).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Analyst Forecasts

Coherus BioSciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $102.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 138.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 52.30% in year-over-year returns.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Top Institutional Holders

276 institutions hold shares in Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.24% while institutional investors hold 109.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.66M, and float is at 66.70M with Short Float at 23.12%. Institutions hold 106.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with over 7.38 million shares valued at $119.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the CHRS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.45 million shares valued at $88.44 million to account for 7.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 4.12 million shares representing 5.82% and valued at over $66.9 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $56.82 million.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Viret Jean-Frederic, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Viret Jean-Frederic sold 1,278 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $17.66 per share for a total of $22569.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46567.0 shares.

Coherus BioSciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 3,093 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $17.17 per share for $53107.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48556.0 shares of the CHRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 20, Anicetti Vincent R (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 5,150 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $87550.0. The insider now directly holds 47,846 shares of Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS).

Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affimed N.V. (AFMD) that is trading 6.57% up over the past 12 months. Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is 40.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.39% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.22.