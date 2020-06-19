Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is -58.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.61 and a high of $8.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The CAAP stock was last observed hovering at around $2.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $2.51, the stock is -11.21% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -10.04% at the moment leaves the stock -36.79% off its SMA200. CAAP registered -68.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5943 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.7526.

The stock witnessed a 13.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.09%, and is -10.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 10.12% over the month.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) has around 6299 employees, a market worth around $404.56M and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 44.04 and Fwd P/E is 2.50. Distance from 52-week low is 55.90% and -70.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.53 with sales reaching $68.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -79.00% in year-over-year returns.

Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP) Top Institutional Holders

75 institutions hold shares in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (CAAP), with 131.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 82.14% while institutional investors hold 51.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 161.18M, and float is at 28.57M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 9.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Newtyn Management, LLC with over 2.0 million shares valued at $3.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the CAAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft with 1.69 million shares valued at $3.13 million to account for 1.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marathon Asset Management, LLC which holds 1.04 million shares representing 0.65% and valued at over $1.93 million, while Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 1.02 million with a market value of $1.89 million.