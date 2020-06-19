Cree Inc. (CREE) up 29.64% since start of the year

Cree Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) is 29.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.77 and a high of $64.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The CREE stock was last observed hovering at around $60.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.08% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.15% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -81.3% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.83, the stock is 5.20% and 26.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 29.42% off its SMA200. CREE registered 3.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.57.

The stock witnessed a 20.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.36%, and is 3.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.27% over the month.

Cree Inc. (CREE) has around 5319 employees, a market worth around $6.14B and $949.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.45% and -7.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Cree Inc. (CREE) Analyst Forecasts

Cree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $198.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -237.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cree Inc. (CREE) Top Institutional Holders

431 institutions hold shares in Cree Inc. (CREE), with 713.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.66% while institutional investors hold 98.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.12M, and float is at 107.45M with Short Float at 10.98%. Institutions hold 97.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 13.24 million shares valued at $469.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.24% of the CREE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.54 million shares valued at $409.26 million to account for 10.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.27 million shares representing 9.50% and valued at over $364.28 million, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 8.31% of the shares totaling 8.99 million with a market value of $318.8 million.

Cree Inc. (CREE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cree Inc. (CREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LE DUY LOAN T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LE DUY LOAN T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $45.87 per share for a total of $91738.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13659.0 shares.

Cree Inc. (CREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) that is trading 43.00% up over the past 12 months. SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is -1.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.1% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.01.