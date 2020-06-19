CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 10.80% Upside

CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CONE) is 14.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.72 and a high of $79.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CONE stock was last observed hovering at around $77.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.33%.

Currently trading at $74.91, the stock is 1.67% and 5.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 11.00% off its SMA200. CONE registered 22.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.22.

The stock witnessed a 7.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.58%, and is 5.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) has around 452 employees, a market worth around $8.40B and $1.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 350.05. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.34% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CyrusOne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $251.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Top Institutional Holders

562 institutions hold shares in CyrusOne Inc. (CONE), with 749.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.65% while institutional investors hold 101.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.90M, and float is at 114.45M with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 101.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.08 million shares valued at $1.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.83% of the CONE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.74 million shares valued at $848.51 million to account for 11.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 4.76 million shares representing 4.13% and valued at over $293.83 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 4.23 million with a market value of $260.92 million.

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Insider Activity

A total of 54 insider transactions have happened at CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jackson Robert M, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jackson Robert M sold 24,164 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $75.39 per share for a total of $1.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24478.0 shares.

CyrusOne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that Timmons Kevin L (EVP & Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $73.45 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43492.0 shares of the CONE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08, KLAYKO MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 5,515 shares at an average price of $73.60 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 8,986 shares of CyrusOne Inc. (CONE).

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) that is trading 2.10% up over the past 12 months. QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) is 38.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.6% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.94.