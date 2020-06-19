Dissecting Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is 2.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.62 and a high of $52.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $52.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $58.96 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.06% off the consensus price target high of $63.54 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -7.32% lower than the price target low of $47.92 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.43, the stock is 3.81% and 6.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 8.72% off its SMA200. SNY registered 16.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.64%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 100409 employees, a market worth around $131.19B and $43.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.18 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.71% and -2.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

604 institutions hold shares in Sanofi (SNY), with 25.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.55B, and float is at 2.23B with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 8.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 48.26 million shares valued at $2.11 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 18.11% of the SNY Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 17.99 million shares valued at $786.39 million to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 17.66 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $772.18 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.00% of the shares totaling 13.33 million with a market value of $582.91 million.

Sanofi (SNY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanofi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $597.48 per share for a total of $71.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.28 million shares.

Sanofi disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Sanofi (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,399,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $509.85 per share for $1.22 billion. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the SNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, Sanofi (10% Owner) disposed off 20,421,899 shares at an average price of $509.85 for $10.41 billion. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sanofi (SNY).

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.78% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 15.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.29% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.01.