DSX Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Now

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) is -42.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.86% lower than the price target low of $1.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.80, the stock is 9.89% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock -31.42% off its SMA200. DSX registered -43.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6377 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2085.

The stock witnessed a 25.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.29%, and is 5.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.62% over the week and 8.40% over the month.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has around 1025 employees, a market worth around $162.65M and $204.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.00% and -56.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $40.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -265.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.70% year-over-year.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Top Institutional Holders

60 institutions hold shares in Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX), with 21.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 24.86% while institutional investors hold 50.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.47M, and float is at 65.17M with Short Float at 2.61%. Institutions hold 37.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Franklin Resources, Inc with over 5.97 million shares valued at $8.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.55% of the DSX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with 4.89 million shares valued at $7.23 million to account for 5.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 3.36 million shares representing 3.69% and valued at over $4.97 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.90% of the shares totaling 1.73 million with a market value of $2.56 million.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) that is trading -5.45% down over the past 12 months. Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is -7.59% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.82% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.56.