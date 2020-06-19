Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG) is -19.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $27.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The FRG stock was last observed hovering at around $22.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.59% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.25% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -17.25% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.76, the stock is 0.36% and 23.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing -16.06% at the moment leaves the stock 17.44% off its SMA200. FRG registered 90.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.84.

The stock witnessed a 42.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 175.48%, and is -13.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.34% over the week and 7.51% over the month.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) has around 5187 employees, a market worth around $625.27M and $235.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 226.26% and -31.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.20%).

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Franchise Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $140M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Top Institutional Holders

31 institutions hold shares in Franchise Group Inc. (FRG), with 302.98k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.86% while institutional investors hold 69.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.15M, and float is at 18.12M with Short Float at 2.75%. Institutions hold 68.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 4.11 million shares valued at $35.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.33% of the FRG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.91 million shares valued at $16.66 million to account for 11.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cannell Capital LLC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 9.48% and valued at over $13.39 million, while Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. holds 7.71% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $10.9 million.

Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Franchise Group Inc. (FRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cozza Patrick A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cozza Patrick A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $14.05 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11804.0 shares.

Franchise Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 24 that Vintage Capital Management LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 24 and was made at $10.00 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.17 million shares of the FRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 150,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Franchise Group Inc. (FRG).