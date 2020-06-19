Here are the top Institutional holders of Deere & Company (DE) shares

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is -10.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $106.14 and a high of $181.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $155.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.3% off the consensus price target high of $216.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.62% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.87, the stock is 0.21% and 7.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -2.68% off its SMA200. DE registered -3.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $154.34.

The stock witnessed a 13.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.43%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

Deere & Company (DE) has around 73500 employees, a market worth around $47.24B and $36.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.00 and Fwd P/E is 18.07. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.91% and -14.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Deere & Company (DE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deere & Company (DE) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deere & Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.08 with sales reaching $6.49B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.60% in year-over-year returns.

Deere & Company (DE) Top Institutional Holders

1,607 institutions hold shares in Deere & Company (DE), with 710.19k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 81.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 313.20M, and float is at 312.15M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 80.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.19 million shares valued at $3.34 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.73% of the DE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.95 million shares valued at $2.48 billion to account for 5.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 15.91 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $2.2 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.91% of the shares totaling 12.24 million with a market value of $1.69 billion.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Deere & Company (DE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by von Pentz Markwart, the company’s Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af. SEC filings show that von Pentz Markwart sold 7,562 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $178.00 per share for a total of $1.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60412.0 shares.

Deere & Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that von Pentz Markwart (Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af) sold a total of 2,350 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $175.10 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60412.0 shares of the DE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, May John C II (CEO & President) disposed off 8,112 shares at an average price of $174.11 for $1.41 million. The insider now directly holds 44,082 shares of Deere & Company (DE).

Deere & Company (DE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -2.31% down over the past 12 months. Lindsay Corporation (LNN) is 16.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.48% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.