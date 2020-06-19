Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA) is -20.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.23 and a high of $6.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The ESEA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $5.68 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.98% off the consensus price target high of $6.35 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.24, the stock is 23.84% and 34.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing 28.57% at the moment leaves the stock -9.34% off its SMA200. ESEA registered -29.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.4683 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8691.

The stock witnessed a 46.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 74.19%, and is 29.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.47% over the week and 15.24% over the month.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) has around 365 employees, a market worth around $17.85M and $47.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.45. Distance from 52-week low is 163.39% and -50.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Euroseas Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $13.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 59.00% in year-over-year returns.

Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA), with 4.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.13% while institutional investors hold 9.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.58M, and float is at 1.56M with Short Float at 4.97%. Institutions hold 2.76% of the Float.