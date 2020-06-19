Here is a breakdown of the Amphenol Corporation (APH) stock performance

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -9.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.05 and a high of $110.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $98.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.51% off its average median price target of $98.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.95% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -22.45% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.96, the stock is 0.42% and 9.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.81 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 2.79% off its SMA200. APH registered 3.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $92.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $94.15.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.47%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.52% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 74000 employees, a market worth around $28.83B and $8.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.66 and Fwd P/E is 26.64. Profit margin for the company is 13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.37% and -11.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

Amphenol Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $1.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.20% in year-over-year returns.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

989 institutions hold shares in Amphenol Corporation (APH), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 99.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 297.40M, and float is at 291.45M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 99.24% of the Float.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Silverman David M, the company’s Senior VP, Human Resources. SEC filings show that Silverman David M sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $105.25 per share for a total of $1.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that NORWITT RICHARD ADAM (President & CEO) sold a total of 325,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $105.12 per share for $34.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) disposed off 5,900 shares at an average price of $102.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 5,100 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Optical Cable Corporation (OCC) that is trading -28.72% down over the past 12 months. Belden Inc. (BDC) is -43.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.02% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.