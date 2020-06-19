HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCH) is 24.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $12.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The HCCH stock was last observed hovering at around $12.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52%.

Currently trading at $12.82, the stock is 20.20% and 22.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 4.23% at the moment leaves the stock 26.89% off its SMA200. HCCH registered a gain of 34.24% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.44.

The stock witnessed a 25.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.95%, and is 20.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.41% over the week and 2.04% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 28.20% and 0.16% from its 52-week high.

HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH), with 379.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 18.45% while institutional investors hold 74.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.98M, and float is at 1.05M with Short Float at 5.14%. Institutions hold 61.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 0.64 million shares valued at $6.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.71% of the HCCH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. with 0.6 million shares valued at $6.29 million to account for 9.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Shaolin Capital Management LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $4.4 million, while Bank of Montreal/Can/ holds 5.29% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $3.61 million.

HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at HL Acquisitions Corp. (HCCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.