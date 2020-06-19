Is Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) a good stock to buy now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is 4.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.09 and a high of $109.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $98.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.96% off the consensus price target high of $118.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.67% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.17, the stock is 3.51% and 12.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 0.83% at the moment leaves the stock 8.46% off its SMA200. AJG registered 14.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.15.

The stock witnessed a 9.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.67%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 2.46% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) has around 33300 employees, a market worth around $18.64B and $7.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.46 and Fwd P/E is 23.63. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.36% and -9.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $1.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Top Institutional Holders

928 institutions hold shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG), with 1.84M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.97% while institutional investors hold 84.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 188.70M, and float is at 187.76M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 83.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.92 million shares valued at $1.79 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.56% of the AJG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.03 million shares valued at $1.63 billion to account for 10.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 8.71 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $709.74 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 7.66 million with a market value of $624.11 million.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Insider Activity

A total of 93 insider transactions have happened at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 45 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JOHNSON DAVID S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JOHNSON DAVID S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $97.97 per share for a total of $97970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48178.0 shares.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that JOHNSON DAVID S (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $90.66 per share for $90655.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 49178.0 shares of the AJG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, Hudson Scott R (Vice President) disposed off 15,100 shares at an average price of $103.11 for $1.56 million. The insider now directly holds 24,982 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG).

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) that is trading 3.37% up over the past 12 months. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is 10.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.41% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.