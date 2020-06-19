KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) is -43.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.61 and a high of $23.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The KALV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $10.15, the stock is -8.44% and -5.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing 3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -19.55% off its SMA200. KALV registered -50.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.71.

The stock witnessed a -10.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.26%, and is 0.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 7.17% over the month.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $176.10M and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 81.09% and -56.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.90%).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $1.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.30% in year-over-year returns.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.57% while institutional investors hold 104.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.84M, and float is at 16.09M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 94.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 1.79 million shares valued at $13.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.03% of the KALV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sv Health Investors, LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $13.15 million to account for 9.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 1.68 million shares representing 9.41% and valued at over $12.85 million, while Vivo Capital, LLC holds 8.28% of the shares totaling 1.48 million with a market value of $11.3 million.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yea Christopher, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Yea Christopher sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.10 per share for a total of $1710.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82869.0 shares.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Feener Edward P. (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $17.11 per share for $1711.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 96634.0 shares of the KALV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, Crockett Thomas Andrew (CEO) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $17.05 for $3410.0. The insider now directly holds 238,220 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV).

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intersect ENT Inc. (XENT) that is trading -49.96% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.6% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.29.