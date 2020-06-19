Legg Mason Inc. (LM) turns bullish with gain of 0.07 points

Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE: LM) is 38.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.99 and a high of $50.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The LM stock was last observed hovering at around $49.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.54% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 0.54% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.73, the stock is -0.28% and 0.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 16.54% off its SMA200. LM registered 36.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $49.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.99.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.49%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.35% over the week and 0.26% over the month.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) has around 3059 employees, a market worth around $4.42B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.88 and Fwd P/E is 14.73. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.31% and -1.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Legg Mason Inc. (LM) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Legg Mason Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $654.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 878.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.70% in year-over-year returns.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Top Institutional Holders

446 institutions hold shares in Legg Mason Inc. (LM), with 2.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 83.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.33M, and float is at 87.24M with Short Float at 16.03%. Institutions hold 81.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.22 million shares valued at $401.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the LM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.49 million shares valued at $365.69 million to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Trian Fund Management, LP which holds 3.88 million shares representing 4.36% and valued at over $189.62 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 3.66 million with a market value of $178.98 million.

Legg Mason Inc. (LM) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Legg Mason Inc. (LM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SULLIVAN JOSEPH A, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN JOSEPH A sold 648,178 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $49.98 per share for a total of $32.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

Legg Mason Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that SULLIVAN JOSEPH A (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 16,634 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $50.04 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.59 million shares of the LM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, SULLIVAN JOSEPH A (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 223,256 shares at an average price of $50.04 for $11.17 million. The insider now directly holds 588,991 shares of Legg Mason Inc. (LM).

Legg Mason Inc. (LM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading -44.30% down over the past 12 months. Manning & Napier Inc. (MN) is 58.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.43% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.54.