MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.87 and a high of $122.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The MKSI stock was last observed hovering at around $109.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76% off its average median price target of $123.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.34% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 5.23% higher than the price target low of $115.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.99, the stock is 2.02% and 10.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -0.69% at the moment leaves the stock 8.28% off its SMA200. MKSI registered 46.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.46.

The stock witnessed a 10.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.23%, and is 6.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 3.75% over the month.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $5.91B and $1.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.54 and Fwd P/E is 15.62. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.99% and -10.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MKS Instruments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.18 with sales reaching $483.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Top Institutional Holders

455 institutions hold shares in MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI), with 584.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.06% while institutional investors hold 98.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.90M, and float is at 54.37M with Short Float at 3.04%. Institutions hold 97.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.2 million shares valued at $423.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.47% of the MKSI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.05 million shares valued at $411.27 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 4.65 million shares representing 8.47% and valued at over $379.12 million, while Capital International Investors holds 8.28% of the shares totaling 4.55 million with a market value of $370.62 million.

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mora Elizabeth, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Mora Elizabeth sold 450 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $105.09 per share for a total of $47291.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15951.0 shares.

MKS Instruments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that COLELLA GERARD G (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $100.17 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44786.0 shares of the MKSI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, Beecher Gregory R (Director) disposed off 18,143 shares at an average price of $95.95 for $1.74 million. The insider now directly holds 1,981 shares of MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI).

MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Brooks Automation Inc. (BRKS) that is trading 10.36% up over the past 12 months. Cognex Corporation (CGNX) is 22.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.64% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.66.