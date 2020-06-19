Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) on Track to Reach $5.50 in a Year

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is -55.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $8.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVCN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.39, the stock is -18.14% and -8.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.63 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -19.11% off its SMA200. NVCN registered -55.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.7580 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7110.

The stock witnessed a -7.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.95%, and is -17.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.67% over the week and 7.47% over the month.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has around 110 employees, a market worth around $26.61M and $2.04M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.74% and -72.37% from its 52-week high.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Neovasc Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $1.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.00% in year-over-year returns.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), with 519.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.66% while institutional investors hold 11.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.13M, and float is at 10.33M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 11.14% of the Float.