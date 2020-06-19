New Big Money Means MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Investors Could Reap Benefit

MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE: MDU) is -27.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $32.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The MDU stock was last observed hovering at around $21.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.42% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.74% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.45, the stock is -2.90% and -2.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -18.99% off its SMA200. MDU registered -17.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.65.

The stock witnessed a 1.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.89%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.67% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) has around 13359 employees, a market worth around $4.21B and $5.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.39 and Fwd P/E is 12.50. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.00% and -33.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MDU Resources Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Top Institutional Holders

490 institutions hold shares in MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU), with 1.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 72.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 200.44M, and float is at 198.69M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 71.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.48 million shares valued at $461.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.71% of the MDU Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.64 million shares valued at $422.33 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.01 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $279.62 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 2.29% of the shares totaling 4.59 million with a market value of $98.58 million.

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Link Margaret A, the company’s VP and CIO. SEC filings show that Link Margaret A bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 18 at a price of $21.39 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

MDU Resources Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that Barney David C (President & CEO-Knife River) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $19.95 per share for $29925.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38563.0 shares of the MDU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, JOHNSON DENNIS W (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.80 for $93975.0. The insider now directly holds 104,752 shares of MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU).

MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 6.08% up over the past 12 months. Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is -8.00% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.29% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.21.