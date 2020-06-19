OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) – The 83% Upside Potential Remains

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) is 13.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $5.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPHC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37%.

Currently trading at $3.15, the stock is 54.80% and 44.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 13.31% at the moment leaves the stock 11.00% off its SMA200. OPHC registered -26.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.0274 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.6290.

The stock witnessed a 64.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.48%, and is 26.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 42.69% over the week and 19.06% over the month.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $10.74M and $5.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.50% and -41.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.50% this year.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC), with 786.92k shares held by insiders accounting for 26.66% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.86M, and float is at 2.19M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 0.08% of the Float.

OptimumBank Holdings Inc. (OPHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BankUnited Inc. (BKU) that is trading -35.43% down over the past 12 months. Capital City Bank Group Inc. (CCBG) is -18.70% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.9% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1430.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.28.