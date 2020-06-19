Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) picks momentum as shares rise 6.86%

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $93.00 and a high of $215.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The PH stock was last observed hovering at around $184.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.84% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.14% off the consensus price target high of $235.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -118.02% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $185.32, the stock is 0.81% and 14.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing 0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 3.77% off its SMA200. PH registered 10.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $171.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $175.62.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.80%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 3.80% over the month.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) has around 55610 employees, a market worth around $22.87B and $14.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.18 and Fwd P/E is 20.05. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.27% and -14.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Analyst Forecasts

Parker-Hannifin Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.47 with sales reaching $2.85B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.60% in year-over-year returns.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Top Institutional Holders

992 institutions hold shares in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), with 446.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.35% while institutional investors hold 83.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 128.29M, and float is at 127.62M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 83.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.88 million shares valued at $1.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the PH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.63 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 6.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longview Partners (Guernsey) LTD which holds 6.69 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $868.3 million, while Capital World Investors holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 5.57 million with a market value of $723.08 million.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Andrew D, the company’s VP, Pres-Fluid Connectors. SEC filings show that Ross Andrew D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $205.18 per share for a total of $1.03 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14091.0 shares.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Suever Catherine A (Exec VP Finance & Admin & CFO) sold a total of 1,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $204.60 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32645.0 shares of the PH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 01, Weeks Andrew M (VP, Pres-Engineered Matl Grp) disposed off 5,715 shares at an average price of $152.65 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds 6,857 shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -6.66% down over the past 12 months. Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) is 32.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.78% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.46.