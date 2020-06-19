Positives for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) as stock gains in recent trading

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is -10.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.66 and a high of $60.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The LNT stock was last observed hovering at around $48.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $54.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.28% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -2.15% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.03, the stock is -0.02% and -0.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock -6.51% off its SMA200. LNT registered -1.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.25.

The stock witnessed a 5.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.96% over the week and 2.69% over the month.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) has around 3597 employees, a market worth around $12.27B and $3.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.64 and Fwd P/E is 19.04. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.19% and -18.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliant Energy Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $823.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Top Institutional Holders

781 institutions hold shares in Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), with 456.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 77.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 249.50M, and float is at 249.06M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 77.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares valued at $1.53 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.44% of the LNT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.47 million shares valued at $1.09 billion to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 13.54 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $654.02 million, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 1.96% of the shares totaling 4.62 million with a market value of $223.34 million.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by de Leon David A, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that de Leon David A bought 941 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 03 at a price of $53.15 per share for a total of $50000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6254.0 shares.

Alliant Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that GALLEGOS JAMES H (SVP, Gen Cnsl and Corp Sec) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $52.29 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22053.0 shares of the LNT stock.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -5.77% down over the past 12 months. Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) is -2.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.22% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.48.