Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Is Up 25.61% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) is 25.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $4.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLX stock was last observed hovering at around $3.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $4.12, the stock is 17.82% and 20.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.56 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock 40.88% off its SMA200. PLX registered -3.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2459.

The stock witnessed a 40.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 91.63%, and is 12.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 7.53% over the month.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has around 196 employees, a market worth around $133.66M and $65.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.10. Distance from 52-week low is 142.35% and -15.31% from its 52-week high.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $10.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.20% in year-over-year returns.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX), with 5.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.66% while institutional investors hold 13.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.44M, and float is at 16.94M with Short Float at 1.50%. Institutions hold 10.73% of the Float.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schwartz Aharon, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schwartz Aharon bought 64,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $2.43 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64000.0 shares.