Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) is -9.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $12.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The STRO stock was last observed hovering at around $9.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 37.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is 2.22% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -2.22% off its SMA200. STRO registered -16.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a -1.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.07%, and is 16.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) has around 177 employees, a market worth around $327.55M and $41.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 65.83% and -21.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.50%).

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.63 with sales reaching $7.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO), with 4.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.16% while institutional investors hold 88.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.20M, and float is at 14.84M with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 69.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sv Health Investors, LLC with over 1.82 million shares valued at $18.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.85% of the STRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 1.55 million shares valued at $15.8 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eventide Asset Management LLC which holds 1.29 million shares representing 5.54% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Samsara BioCapital, LLC holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 1.13 million with a market value of $11.48 million.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hallam Trevor, the company’s Chief Science Officer. SEC filings show that Hallam Trevor sold 975 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $9753.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19715.0 shares.

Sutro Biopharma Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that NEWELL WILLIAM J (CEO) bought a total of 64,516 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $7.75 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the STRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, MOLINA ARTURO MD (Chief Medical Officer) acquired 6,451 shares at an average price of $7.75 for $49995.0. The insider now directly holds 12,083 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc. (STRO).