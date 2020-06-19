These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) is -6.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.25 and a high of $123.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXAS stock was last observed hovering at around $87.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11%.

Currently trading at $86.09, the stock is -0.37% and 6.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 0.99% off its SMA200. EXAS registered -25.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $84.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.55.

The stock witnessed a 3.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.46%, and is -2.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has around 4110 employees, a market worth around $13.35B and $1.06B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.22% and -30.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.90%).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Analyst Forecasts

Exact Sciences Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.69 with sales reaching $217.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.30% in year-over-year returns.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Top Institutional Holders

677 institutions hold shares in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS), with 1.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 90.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 148.15M, and float is at 147.85M with Short Float at 9.49%. Institutions hold 89.32% of the Float.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stenhouse Mark, the company’s President, Cologuard. SEC filings show that Stenhouse Mark sold 11,948 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $56.69 per share for a total of $0.68 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29571.0 shares.

Exact Sciences Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that Doyle James Edward (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $77.54 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32440.0 shares of the EXAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Conroy Kevin T (President and CEO) disposed off 9,750 shares at an average price of $80.17 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 992,963 shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS).

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) that is trading -9.74% down over the past 12 months. Antares Pharma Inc. (ATRS) is -4.49% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 14.04 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.58.