Things appear to be looking up for Sony Corporation (SNE)

Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) is 5.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.94 and a high of $73.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNE stock was last observed hovering at around $71.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $80.47 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.82% off the consensus price target high of $88.14 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -10.09% lower than the price target low of $64.99 for the same period.

Currently trading at $71.55, the stock is 7.59% and 10.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 12.69% off its SMA200. SNE registered 35.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.14.

The stock witnessed a 13.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.15%, and is 6.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Sony Corporation (SNE) has around 114400 employees, a market worth around $92.47B and $77.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.59 and Fwd P/E is 16.08. Profit margin for the company is 7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.46% and -3.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Sony Corporation (SNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sony Corporation (SNE) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sony Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $14.34B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sony Corporation (SNE) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Sony Corporation (SNE), with 12.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.22B, and float is at 1.04B with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 8.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 35.08 million shares valued at $2.08 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 31.09% of the SNE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with 10.93 million shares valued at $646.68 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 4.35 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $257.33 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 4.28 million with a market value of $253.39 million.

Sony Corporation (SNE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) that is 8.92% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.96% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.