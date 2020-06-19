This Indicator Is Supporting Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SALT) is -69.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.75 and a high of $72.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SALT stock was last observed hovering at around $18.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.46% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 3.6% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.28, the stock is 1.64% and -3.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.53 million and changing 4.95% at the moment leaves the stock -54.42% off its SMA200. SALT registered -52.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.94.

The stock witnessed a 23.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.99%, and is 8.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.17% over the week and 8.26% over the month.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $134.38M and $215.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.20. Profit margin for the company is 12.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -73.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$3.69 with sales reaching $31.61M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 463.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -33.90% in year-over-year returns.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Top Institutional Holders

129 institutions hold shares in Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT), with 2.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.00% while institutional investors hold 63.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.87M, and float is at 4.52M with Short Float at 9.70%. Institutions hold 39.74% of the Float.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) that is trading -7.59% down over the past 12 months. Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) is -13.44% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.2% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.