What should you know before buying stock in Pentair plc (PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is -17.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.01 and a high of $47.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.08% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -35.43% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.92, the stock is -2.68% and 7.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -3.02% off its SMA200. PNR registered 4.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.87.

The stock witnessed a 7.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.90%, and is 2.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.22% over the month.

Pentair plc (PNR) has around 9500 employees, a market worth around $6.18B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.27. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.29% and -20.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Pentair plc (PNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pentair plc (PNR) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pentair plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $677.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Pentair plc (PNR) Top Institutional Holders

685 institutions hold shares in Pentair plc (PNR), with 420.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 91.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.80M, and float is at 165.25M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 90.89% of the Float.

Pentair plc (PNR) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at Pentair plc (PNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BORIN MARK C, the company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that BORIN MARK C sold 37,755 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $44.71 per share for a total of $1.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31659.0 shares.

Pentair plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Frykman Karl R. (EVP & Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 19,321 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $43.38 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62068.0 shares of the PNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, BORIN MARK C (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 33,501 shares at an average price of $43.50 for $1.46 million. The insider now directly holds 30,650 shares of Pentair plc (PNR).

Pentair plc (PNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading -6.66% down over the past 12 months. Dover Corporation (DOV) is 0.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.39% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.