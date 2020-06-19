Which Institutions Own Shares In Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI)?

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) is 25.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $6.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The CHCI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 65.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.45, the stock is 10.17% and 17.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.27 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 21.39% off its SMA200. CHCI registered -9.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1617 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0042.

The stock witnessed a 20.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.91%, and is 11.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.55% over the week and 12.31% over the month.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $20.07M and $27.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.13% and -60.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Analyst Forecasts

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.30% this year.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI), with 5.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.87% while institutional investors hold 8.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.00M, and float is at 2.16M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 2.40% of the Float.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GUERNSEY DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GUERNSEY DAVID M sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72145.0 shares.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc. (CHCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) that is trading 5.94% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -360.35% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 39360.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.