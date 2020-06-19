Who are the Institutional Holders in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) is -5.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.77 and a high of $44.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The PWR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.56% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.28% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.95% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.36, the stock is 0.40% and 8.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 1.57% off its SMA200. PWR registered -0.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.92.

The stock witnessed a 16.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.18%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 3.55% over the month.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) has around 9800 employees, a market worth around $5.24B and $12.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.71 and Fwd P/E is 10.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.38% and -13.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Analyst Forecasts

Quanta Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $2.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 46.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Top Institutional Holders

630 institutions hold shares in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.92% while institutional investors hold 101.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 144.45M, and float is at 135.77M with Short Float at 4.44%. Institutions hold 100.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.61 million shares valued at $495.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.34% of the PWR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.82 million shares valued at $438.43 million to account for 10.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Peconic Partners, LLC which holds 5.44 million shares representing 3.95% and valued at over $172.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 4.89 million with a market value of $155.21 million.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Upperman Dorothy, the company’s VP Tax. SEC filings show that Upperman Dorothy sold 5,617 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $42.00 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12041.0 shares.

Quanta Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that WAYNE DONALD (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 446 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $36.98 per share for $16493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64188.0 shares of the PWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 16, FOSTER VINCENT D (Director) acquired 14 shares at an average price of $32.09 for $449.0. The insider now directly holds 245,535 shares of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR).

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) that is trading -11.03% down over the past 12 months. Fluor Corporation (FLR) is -57.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.58% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.27.