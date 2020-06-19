Who is the Top Investor In Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF)?

Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) is 44.75% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.87 and a high of $15.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRAF stock was last observed hovering at around $13.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16%.

Currently trading at $14.75, the stock is 37.89% and 41.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 8.54% at the moment leaves the stock 44.76% off its SMA200. GRAF registered 50.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.27.

The stock witnessed a 43.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.77%, and is 41.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 49.44% and -7.12% from its 52-week high.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -439.60% this year.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF), with 1.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.86% while institutional investors hold 102.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.47M, and float is at 28.68M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 96.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Glazer Capital LLC with over 3.88 million shares valued at $39.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.75% of the GRAF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnetar Financial LLC with 2.52 million shares valued at $25.68 million to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Omni Partners LLP which holds 2.36 million shares representing 7.74% and valued at over $23.97 million, while Fort Baker Capital Management LP holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $18.34 million.

Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Graf Industrial Corp. (GRAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.