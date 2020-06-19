Why Alcon Inc. (ALC) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Alcon Inc. (NYSE: ALC) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.37 and a high of $65.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALC stock was last observed hovering at around $61.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $63.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.63% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -26.64% lower than the price target low of $48.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.32, the stock is -0.41% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.05% off its SMA200. ALC registered 3.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.80.

The stock witnessed a 2.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.16%, and is 5.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) has around 20000 employees, a market worth around $29.94B and $7.53B in sales. Fwd P/E is 31.13. Distance from 52-week low is 55.75% and -6.20% from its 52-week high.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alcon Inc. (ALC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alcon Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $1.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -40.00% in year-over-year returns.

Alcon Inc. (ALC) Top Institutional Holders

1,007 institutions hold shares in Alcon Inc. (ALC), with institutional investors hold 57.98% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 57.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 42.91 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the ALC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 27.94 million shares valued at $1.42 billion to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 14.59 million shares representing 2.97% and valued at over $741.43 million, while Credit Suisse Ag/ holds 2.38% of the shares totaling 11.69 million with a market value of $594.27 million.