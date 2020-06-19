Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying PACCAR Inc (PCAR)?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) is -5.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $49.11 and a high of $81.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCAR stock was last observed hovering at around $74.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $74.47, the stock is 0.72% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 4.18% off its SMA200. PCAR registered 7.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.68.

The stock witnessed a 8.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.91%, and is 2.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.18% over the week and 2.59% over the month.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has around 27000 employees, a market worth around $25.54B and $24.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.21 and Fwd P/E is 16.96. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.64% and -8.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Analyst Forecasts

PACCAR Inc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $2.88B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.10% in year-over-year returns.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Top Institutional Holders

910 institutions hold shares in PACCAR Inc (PCAR), with 6.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.01% while institutional investors hold 66.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 346.90M, and float is at 338.78M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 65.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.56 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the PCAR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 26.69 million shares valued at $1.63 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 14.66 million shares representing 4.24% and valued at over $896.16 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.89% of the shares totaling 9.99 million with a market value of $610.58 million.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Insider Activity

A total of 111 insider transactions have happened at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 73 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARKLEY MICHAEL T, the company’s SR. VICE PRESIDENT/CONTROLLER. SEC filings show that BARKLEY MICHAEL T sold 11,728 shares of the company’s common stock on May 05 at a price of $68.80 per share for a total of $0.81 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24903.0 shares.

PACCAR Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 that DANFORTH DAVID J (VICE PRESIDENT) sold a total of 1,439 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 and was made at $69.36 per share for $99834.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3744.0 shares of the PCAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28, GRANDSTAFF DOUGLAS S (VICE PRESIDENT/GENERAL COUNSEL) disposed off 1,431 shares at an average price of $70.00 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 6,921 shares of PACCAR Inc (PCAR).

PACCAR Inc (PCAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) that is -7.76% lower over the past 12 months. Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is -33.38% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.32% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.41.