Why Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) is the topic of conversation today

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) is 24.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.26 and a high of $41.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The CSTL stock was last observed hovering at around $38.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.62% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.76% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.95, the stock is 13.29% and 27.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing 10.50% at the moment leaves the stock 51.24% off its SMA200. CSTL registered a gain of 66.80% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.27.

The stock witnessed a 18.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.16%, and is 16.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 6.85% over the month.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) has around 133 employees, a market worth around $738.74M and $60.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 128.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 181.45% and 4.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Castle Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $9.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 127.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.00% in year-over-year returns.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Top Institutional Holders

122 institutions hold shares in Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL), with 4.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.00% while institutional investors hold 73.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.37M, and float is at 11.08M with Short Float at 11.61%. Institutions hold 52.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $21.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.15% of the CSTL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. with 0.71 million shares valued at $21.08 million to account for 4.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 0.7 million shares representing 4.05% and valued at over $20.81 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $19.38 million.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 72 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Joseph C. III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cook Joseph C. III sold 2,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 16 at a price of $39.04 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.44 million shares.

Castle Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 15 that Cook Joseph C. III (Director) sold a total of 22,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 15 and was made at $39.67 per share for $0.88 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.44 million shares of the CSTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, Anderson Bonnie H (Director) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 24,723 shares of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL).