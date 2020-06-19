Why has Republic Services Inc. (RSG) dropped -0.12% in last trading?

Republic Services Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is -7.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.37 and a high of $100.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The RSG stock was last observed hovering at around $82.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $88.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.48% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.79% lower than the price target low of $78.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.52, the stock is -2.41% and 1.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -4.56% off its SMA200. RSG registered -4.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.31.

The stock witnessed a 1.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.51%, and is 1.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.24% over the month.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $26.24B and $10.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.42 and Fwd P/E is 25.36. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.24% and -18.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Republic Services Inc. (RSG) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Republic Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $2.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Top Institutional Holders

1,025 institutions hold shares in Republic Services Inc. (RSG), with 547.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 94.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.60M, and float is at 317.18M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 94.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 22.78 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the RSG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.66 million shares valued at $1.48 billion to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 10.84 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $813.74 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 4.88 million with a market value of $365.99 million.

Republic Services Inc. (RSG) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at Republic Services Inc. (RSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 41 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Serianni Charles F, the company’s EVP Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Serianni Charles F sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $81.53 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44156.0 shares.

Republic Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that Serianni Charles F (EVP Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $79.85 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45656.0 shares of the RSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 09, Stuart Timothy E (COO) disposed off 3,580 shares at an average price of $80.00 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 14,710 shares of Republic Services Inc. (RSG).

Republic Services Inc. (RSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) that is -4.56% lower over the past 12 months. Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) is 24.97% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.3% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.34.