Why Shares of BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Are Going Crazy

BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) is -53.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $5.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 62.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 10.21% and 19.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing 12.63% at the moment leaves the stock -36.40% off its SMA200. BBX registered -49.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9080 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.9891.

The stock witnessed a 32.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.87%, and is 15.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.15% over the week and 10.07% over the month.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) has around 7185 employees, a market worth around $216.35M and $831.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 74.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.81% and -56.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BBX Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16 with sales reaching $115.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -53.60% in year-over-year returns.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in BBX Capital Corporation (BBX), with 24.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.24% while institutional investors hold 49.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.49M, and float is at 58.59M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 37.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.17 million shares valued at $9.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the BBX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.24 million shares valued at $7.48 million to account for 4.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.67 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $6.17 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.05% of the shares totaling 2.39 million with a market value of $5.52 million.

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at BBX Capital Corporation (BBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLCOMBE WILLIS, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HOLCOMBE WILLIS sold 11,344 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $4.61 per share for a total of $52296.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

BBX Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 05 that HOLCOMBE WILLIS (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 05 and was made at $4.60 per share for $6900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11344.0 shares of the BBX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 22, HOLCOMBE WILLIS (Director) disposed off 1,035 shares at an average price of $4.56 for $4720.0. The insider now directly holds 12,838 shares of BBX Capital Corporation (BBX).

BBX Capital Corporation (BBX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) that is trading -10.77% down over the past 12 months. FlexShopper Inc. (FPAY) is 50.46% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.34% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.