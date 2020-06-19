Why should you buy stock in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX)?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) is -34.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.70 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The ACRX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -38.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.38, the stock is -2.51% and -3.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock -21.06% off its SMA200. ACRX registered -42.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4534 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5701.

The stock witnessed a -2.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 62.91%, and is 8.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.67% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $108.91M and $2.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 96.75% and -54.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (340.90%).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $1.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 606.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 103.00% in year-over-year returns.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX), with 1.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.87% while institutional investors hold 24.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.06M, and float is at 79.53M with Short Float at 11.30%. Institutions hold 24.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.66 million shares valued at $6.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.01% of the ACRX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.63 million shares valued at $4.28 million to account for 4.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. which holds 1.52 million shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $1.8 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.76% of the shares totaling 1.42 million with a market value of $1.68 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angotti Vincent J., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Angotti Vincent J. bought 7,547 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 15 at a price of $1.33 per share for a total of $10035.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that EDWARDS MARK G (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $1.78 per share for $44575.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ACRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Angotti Vincent J. (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 8,379 shares at an average price of $1.79 for $14973.0. The insider now directly holds 275,944 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX).

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) that is trading -44.91% down over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -17.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.14% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.52.