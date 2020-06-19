Will Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS) is -4.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.90 and a high of $73.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The FBHS stock was last observed hovering at around $62.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $62.55, the stock is 0.98% and 15.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 6.90% off its SMA200. FBHS registered 14.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.86.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.83%, and is 8.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.82% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) has around 24700 employees, a market worth around $8.51B and $5.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.31 and Fwd P/E is 18.67. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.51% and -14.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Analyst Forecasts

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -16.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Top Institutional Holders

792 institutions hold shares in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS), with 827.68k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 90.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 139.30M, and float is at 137.11M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 90.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.7 million shares valued at $679.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.38% of the FBHS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.84 million shares valued at $468.63 million to account for 7.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 8.18 million shares representing 5.93% and valued at over $353.76 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.95% of the shares totaling 6.83 million with a market value of $295.55 million.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) Insider Activity

A total of 56 insider transactions have happened at Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lantz Brian C, the company’s SVP Communications & Admin. SEC filings show that Lantz Brian C sold 14,745 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $67.74 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17781.0 shares.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Luburic Danny (Vice President & Controller) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $60.18 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9693.0 shares of the FBHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 21, KLEIN CHRISTOPHER J (Executive Chairman) disposed off 89,700 shares at an average price of $71.56 for $6.42 million. The insider now directly holds 365,567 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS).

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 28.49% up over the past 12 months. Armstrong World Industries Inc. (AWI) is -21.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -68.75% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.